El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LOCO) CFO Laurance Roberts Sells 5,000 Shares

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LOCO) CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,458. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

