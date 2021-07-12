Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Cowen started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of ELMS opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.