Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Reaches $0.0009

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $473,946.64 and $34,126.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.33 or 0.00895972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005466 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

