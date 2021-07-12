electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) versus Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Financial Comparison

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get electroCore alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for electroCore and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50

electroCore presently has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 220.80%. Zynex has a consensus price target of $21.63, suggesting a potential upside of 46.51%. Given electroCore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than Zynex.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares electroCore and Zynex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $3.50 million 15.67 -$23.51 million ($0.59) -1.92 Zynex $80.12 million 6.42 $9.07 million $0.26 56.77

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. electroCore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

electroCore has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of electroCore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -527.89% -83.12% -63.93% Zynex 6.10% 11.19% 8.90%

Summary

Zynex beats electroCore on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers CM-1500, a blood volume monitor device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.