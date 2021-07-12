Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Achieves $7,871.72 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $7,871.72 and approximately $72.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000986 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00277093 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

