Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NYSE:ELEV) Major Shareholder Global Hc Fund Pte. Vertex II Buys 250,000 Shares

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NYSE:ELEV) major shareholder Global Hc Fund Pte. Vertex II bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ELEV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares.

