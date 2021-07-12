Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,204 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $21,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $2,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,987,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,621,777,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 775,260 shares of company stock worth $177,641,888. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.87.

LLY traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.58. 6,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $226.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

