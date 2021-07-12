Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$60.00 Average PT from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMA shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB raised their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of EMA opened at C$57.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The stock has a market cap of C$14.48 billion and a PE ratio of 20.75. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$58.67.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1035668 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

