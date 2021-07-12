Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stake Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 422,244 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $44,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $60.15 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $137.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

