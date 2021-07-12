Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.60

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.60 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.22), with a volume of 295980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.70 ($1.19).

ESP has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £562.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84.

In related news, insider Duncan Garrood purchased 93,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £83,809.80 ($109,498.04).

Empiric Student Property Company Profile (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

