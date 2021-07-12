Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.75. Energizer reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Energizer by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 75,771 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.47. 5,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,349. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 158.44 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

