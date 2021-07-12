Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report sales of $262.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.63 million to $276.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $253.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million.

ENVA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $52,209.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,433.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $299,930.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,809 shares in the company, valued at $18,143,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,641 shares of company stock worth $802,269 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Enova International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55. Enova International has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56.

Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

