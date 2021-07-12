Enphase Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz Sells 18,908 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12.
Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.77. 78,304 shares of the stock were exchanged.
About Enphase Energy
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.