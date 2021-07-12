Enphase Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz Sells 18,908 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.77. 78,304 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

