Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

Environmental Impact Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 13th. Environmental Impact Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

ENVIU opened at $10.20 on Monday. Environmental Impact Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $172,000.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

