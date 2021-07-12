Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Evergy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,592,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,718,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

