Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSP. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Insperity by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.77. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

