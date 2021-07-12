Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $76.67 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,217. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

