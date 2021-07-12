Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 25,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

Shares of D stock opened at $75.55 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

