Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now expects that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $203.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $89.09 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after acquiring an additional 441,031 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

