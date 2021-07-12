Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

ERFSF opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.08. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

