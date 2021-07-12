Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 269.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994,505 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Euronav were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EURN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $43,639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 663,771 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after buying an additional 259,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,193,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 364,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Euronav by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 1,588,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EURN shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. ING Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

