eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) Major Shareholder Penny Sanford Sells 40,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:EXPI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,284 shares.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

