Feellike Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,306.99 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00114159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00161809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,163.66 or 0.99896063 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.91 or 0.00966644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

