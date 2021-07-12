Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.65.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,573,000 after purchasing an additional 625,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,005,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,633. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.