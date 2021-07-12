Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,377,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,009 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.0% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.71% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $615,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 103,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,410,000 after purchasing an additional 207,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.