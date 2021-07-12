First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Gap Down to $24.33

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.33, but opened at $23.50. First Busey shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,988 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in First Busey by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after buying an additional 117,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 773,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

