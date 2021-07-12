First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $438.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.24 and a fifty-two week high of $437.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.