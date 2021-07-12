First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Increases Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,946 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up about 17.5% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Liberty Global worth $46,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Liberty Global by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.49. 57,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

