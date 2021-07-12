First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Invests $256,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,522,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,251 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James set a $58.29 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.55. 214,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.