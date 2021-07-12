First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Purchases 3,151 Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Industrias Bachoco makes up about 1.0% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Industrias Bachoco worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.39. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,749. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4249 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

