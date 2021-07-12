First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 3,852 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Superior Group of Companies comprises 2.8% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 55.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 84.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.87. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $140.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 8.40%. Research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGC. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

