FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce $385.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.81 million and the highest is $408.93 million. FirstCash posted sales of $412.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,188. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $3,014,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

