Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope Sells 6,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00.

Shares of NYSE FIVN traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,428 shares.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

