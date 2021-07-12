Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope Sells 6,000 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00.

Shares of NYSE FIVN traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,428 shares.

Get Five9 alerts:

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.