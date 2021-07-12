Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 5,500 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $135.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.78.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

