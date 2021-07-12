Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

