Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.33. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

