Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $83.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.90. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

