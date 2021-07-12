Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,700 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.86.

TSCO opened at $186.91 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

