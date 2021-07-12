Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) EVP Sells $111,562.88 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $111,562.88.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.42. 1,246,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,648. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.