FlypMe (FYP) Trading Up 51.4% Over Last 7 Days

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 51.4% higher against the dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $845,879.43 and $1,706.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

