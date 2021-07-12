Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:FOCS) Major Shareholder Freya Aggregator L.P. Kkr Sells 7,144,244 Shares

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:FOCS) major shareholder Freya Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FOCS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.26. 7,048 shares of the company were exchanged.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

