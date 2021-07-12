Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.00

Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 6238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,031.17. The stock has a market cap of C$180.44 million and a PE ratio of 27.18.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

