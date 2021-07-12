Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FBRX. B. Riley assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. (FBRC) initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 312.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 121,888 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 488.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after buying an additional 415,200 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $855,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

