Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FBRX. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forte Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.29.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $34.46 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $465.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.04.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

