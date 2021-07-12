Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post $387.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.30 million. Forward Air reported sales of $281.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

