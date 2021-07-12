Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) & Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Critical Review

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Forward Industries and Latham Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Latham Group has a consensus target price of $34.86, indicating a potential upside of 14.93%. Given Latham Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Forward Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Industries and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries 0.12% -18.96% -7.13% Latham Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forward Industries and Latham Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $34.48 million 0.80 -$1.77 million ($0.12) -23.08 Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Latham Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forward Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Forward Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Forward Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

