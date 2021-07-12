Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Critical Survey

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and Franklin Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 17.00 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -8.43 Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franklin Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Golden Minerals and Franklin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 94.92%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Franklin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84% Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franklin Mining beats Golden Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Franklin Mining Company Profile

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

