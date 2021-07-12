Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,287.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.10. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 905.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

