Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,181 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,451,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,745,000 after buying an additional 250,376 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 499,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 73,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

