Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP opened at $183.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.72 and a 52-week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,332 shares of company stock valued at $47,118,758 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

